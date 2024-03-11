StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

