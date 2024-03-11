StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.4 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

