StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.4 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
