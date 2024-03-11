STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0845 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $164.05 million and $64.32 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STP has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00016994 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00025485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,602.90 or 1.00011427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00191245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000053 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0831541 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $24,771,540.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.