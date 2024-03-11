Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $261.92 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $261.92 million and $59.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.96 or 0.05579568 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00019406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,087,353 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.