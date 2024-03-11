Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.