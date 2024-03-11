SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.