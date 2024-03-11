SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 0.0 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.38. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
