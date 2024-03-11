Swipe (SXP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $82.38 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $313.82 million and $82.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 596,926,606 coins and its circulating supply is 596,930,604 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

