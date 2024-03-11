Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVOL opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

