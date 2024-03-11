T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,225,831 shares of company stock worth $688,470,466 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $163.73. 738,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.