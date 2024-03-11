Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

