Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys C$34,385.70 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.46. 1,113,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,445. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1851064 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVE

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.