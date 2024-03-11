TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $12.57

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.29. TaskUs shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 28,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

