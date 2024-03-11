TD Cowen Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

