TD Cowen Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $410.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $355.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.11.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Down 4.5 %

WING stock opened at $353.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.01.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.