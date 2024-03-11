TD Securities Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $6.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AQN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 4,239,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,027. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.