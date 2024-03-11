TD Securities Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXE. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXE
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- What are earnings reports?
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.