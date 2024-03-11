TD Securities Boosts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXE. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

EXE stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.28. 129,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,595. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.64. The stock has a market cap of C$607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

