TD Securities Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.
ALA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.23.
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
