Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.50. 665,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

