Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,252. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $425.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

