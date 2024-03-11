Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $60.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.45.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.