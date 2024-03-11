Tenon Medical (TNON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Tenon Medical stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNON. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the second quarter worth $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

