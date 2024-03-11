Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stake Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Terex worth $36,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

