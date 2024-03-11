TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.40 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $317.63 million and approximately $43.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00066127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001499 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,073,080 coins and its circulating supply is 8,959,874,672 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

