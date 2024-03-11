Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,793 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 62,566,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,326,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $569.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

