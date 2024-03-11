Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 170000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
