The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

