The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CC opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.