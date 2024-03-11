The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,108,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

