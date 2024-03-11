The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Couchbase stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

