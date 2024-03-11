The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.46. 1,189,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

