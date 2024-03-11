The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

