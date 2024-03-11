The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,052.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.36).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.31) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,331.89). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,232 ($15.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,090.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,230.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,261 ($16.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

