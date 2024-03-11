The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of The Shyft Group worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.65.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.