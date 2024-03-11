The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631,733 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.2% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $165,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,042. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

