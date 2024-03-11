The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,462.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200,435 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 4,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 69.2% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.05 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

