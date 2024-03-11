TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,605 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $29,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NSA opened at $38.42 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

