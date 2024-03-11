TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 82,920 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

