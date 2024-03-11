TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.