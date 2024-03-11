TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of ACV Auctions worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,595.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,299.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,492,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,672. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

