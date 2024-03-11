TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $18.79 Million Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.