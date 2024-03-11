TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,330 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Avient worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avient by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Avient Stock Up 0.6 %
AVNT opened at $41.59 on Monday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.10%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Target Nails the Bullseye on Outsized Earnings Beat
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.