TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,330 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Avient worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avient by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Up 0.6 %

AVNT opened at $41.59 on Monday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.10%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

