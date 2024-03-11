TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PJT Partners by 90.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,676,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PJT Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PJT Partners by 207.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

PJT opened at $100.05 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

