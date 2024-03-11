TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $81.81 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.