TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,000 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 145.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $181.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

