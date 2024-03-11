TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

