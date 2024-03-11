TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 102,636 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,636 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Repligen worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $195.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.49, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

