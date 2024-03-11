TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 658,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,815,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 870,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Profile

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 30,381 shares of company stock worth $571,166 in the last ninety days.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

