TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,275 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Regal Rexnord worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.8 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $171.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.