Tlwm Invests $252,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Tlwm owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,010. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.