Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 2,889 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.18. 328,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,092. The company has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.07. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

